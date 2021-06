ARTICLE

Corporate/Commercial Law from Cyprus

Five Benefits Of Using Hong Kong As A Gateway To The Chinese Market The Sovereign Group Hong Kong has long been regarded as the gateway to Asia because of its business-friendly policies, strategic location and historical ties to the West.

British Virgin Islands Intends To Create Public Register Of Beneficial Owners By 2023 GRATA International As one of the anti-money laundering measures adopted in accordance with international standards, the government of the British Virgin Islands plans to create a public register of beneficial owners of companies registered there by 2023.

Restarting Post-covid And Post-Brexit: Why You Should Consider The UAE For Corporate Migration Loggerhead Partners Recent economic progress noted across the globe calls for robust planning in relocation, both for business and high-net-worth individuals that wish to set up their business operations...

Private Equity: The Shift Towards Sustainable Portfolios Ogier Today's private equity environment is rapidly shifting and increasingly under pressure from society, limited partners (LPs), and employees to manage and address environmental and social issues.

The Legality Of Termination For Convenience Clauses STA Law Firm Under the global laws for international contracts and agreements, it is highly significant to identify the clauses which put forth the concept of termination for convenience.