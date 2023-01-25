The Cyprus Mail has featured an article by Associate, Aylin Zeybek. Aylin's article explores some recent amendments to The Intellectual Property Right and Related Rights Law of 1976 (59/1976) (commonly known as the 'Copyright Law'). In doing so she focuses on how EU Directive 2019/790 on copyright and related rights in the digital single market has been transposed into the new Copyright Law. She also considers some important issues which have been raised in relation to its implementation.

Aylin's article may be viewed in full here.

