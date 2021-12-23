ARTICLE

Following the Ukraine office, REVERA law group has opened an office in Cyprus to provide services to technology companies in business-efficient jurisdictions.

REVERA Cyprus Ltd. - a brand new company which is an alliance of Cyprus advisory team of Adamante Management Ltd. and the expertise, business standards of REVERA law firm.

The office is fully licensed to provide legal and fiduciary services and the team speaks three languages (Russian, Greek and English). The members of the Cyprus team are experts in Cyprus taxation, corporate and real estate transactions, fiduciary and provider services, migration, and are familiar with the peculiarities of dealing with the government authorities in Cyprus.

REVERA lawyers have a longstanding reputation as specialists with unique expertise in investment transactions, M&A, intellectual property matters and other topical issues for the IT sector.

REVERA's Cyprus office specialises in:

Corporate law and fiduciary services

M&A and investment transactions

IP transactions

Commercial contracts for technology sector (SDA, SLA, ToU, SSA, etc.)

Data Protection

Migration issues

Labour issues

Real estate transactions

Advising on all other legal matters, including ongoing contractual work

The reasons for choosing Cyprus, per our observations, are as follows:

a fast-growing IT community

the use of English law, which offers many advantages in structuring M&A deals involving Cypriot companies, is a common practice

well-established quality of corporate services

favourable tax regime for holding structures and individual business owners

simplified immigration procedures

as of 2022 a new Cyprus strategy for the employment of highly qualified third-country nationals has been adopted (simplified work permit procedures, additional tax incentives, shortening the period of naturalisation for passport purposes, etc.)

