ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Beneficiaries of the Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa are non-EU nationals who are self-employed or salaried employees, working remotely with the use of information and communication technologies with employers and/or clients outside Cyprus for a duration of at least 12 months. We note that the maximum initial limit is 100 beneficiaries.

The shift to remote working has changed the way that a number of individuals work around the globe and is unlikely to change anytime soon. Cyprus is one of the most popular European destinations, providing the opportunity for a number of people to live in Cyprus while still working in companies operating abroad.

The new residence permit allows the applicant to stay in Cyprus for up to one year, with the right to renew for another two years. Moreover, the applicant has the opportunity to be accompanied by their family members, who are granted residence permits upon request, which will expire at the same time as that of the main applicant or otherwise the financial supporter of the family.

It is important to note that during their stay in Cyprus, the spouse or partner (applies to persons who have entered into a civil partnership agreement) and the minor members of the family are not allowed to provide dependent work or engage in any economic activity in the country.

In order for the applicant to be eligible, the necessary preconditions that need to be met before applying for the Digital Nomad Visa are:

To submit a declaration, stating his intention to reside in Cyprus with a residence permit for the purposes of carrying out work remotely and his commitment that he will not in any way provide work or services to an employer based in Cyprus;

To submit a contract or proof of an employment relationship with an employer, natural or legal person, who is established outside the Republic of Cyprus, of an indefinite period or in the case of a fixed-term contract with the remaining duration covering the period of the residence permit granted;

To submit an employment contract of indefinite duration or, in the case of a fixed-term employment contract, with the remaining duration covering the period of validity of the residence permit granted, should the non-EU national be self-employed with more than one employer established outside the Republic of Cyprus;

To submit information on the status of the applicant in the business, as well as information on the business name, place of business, field of activity and corporate purpose of the business in case the non-EU national is self-employed running his own business, which is located outside the Republic of Cyprus;

To submit evidence that the applicant has the minimum threshold for funds coming from abroad (verified by salary and bank statements) of €3,500 per month, which increases by 20% for the spouse and 15% for any minor, in terms of a stable income level to cover his/her living expenses during his/her stay in Cyprus, without recourse to the national social welfare system;

To submit proof of Medical Insurance;

To submit a Clear Criminal Record Certificate of residence, as the applicant should not be considered as a threat in any way to the public order or public security in Cyprus.

Lastly, if the applicant together with his/her family members reside in the Republic of Cyprus for one or more periods that in total exceed 183 days within the same tax year, then they are considered tax residents of Cyprus, provided that they are not tax residents of any other state.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.