In November 2022, the Consumer Price Index increased by 0,54 units and reached 114,55 units compared to 114,01 units in October 2022. In November 2022, the inflation increased by 8,7%.

For the period January-November 2022, the CPI increased by 8,4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Analysis of percentage changes

Compared to November 2021, the largest changes were monitored in the categories Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (17,3%), Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (15,5%), and Transport (10,7%).

In comparison to the CPI of the previous month, the largest change was noted in Clothing and Footwear (1,4%).

For the period January – November 2022, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the largest changes were recorded in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (21,4%) and Transport (16,9%).

Analysis of effects in units

Compared to the Index of November 2021, the categories Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (2,97), Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (2,36) and Transport (1,76) had the largest effect on the change of the CPI.

The categories Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (0,19), Transport (0,16) and Clothing and Footwear (0,11) had the largest positive effect on the change of the CPI compared to the previous month.

Petroleum Products (1,58) and Electricity (1,40) had the most notable effect on the change of the CPI of November 2022 compared to November 2021.

Finally, Petroleum Products (0,23) had the largest positive effect on the change of the CPI of November 2022 compared to the previous month.

Source:Cystat

