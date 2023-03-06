Cyprus:
Price Index Of Construction Materials: January 2023
06 March 2023
KPMG in Cyprus
The price Index of construction materials for
January 2023 reached 136,01 units (base year 2015=100), recording
an increase of 1,79% compared to the previous month.
Compared to the same month of the previous year,
the index recorded an increase of 12,25%. By main commodity
category, increases were recorded in minerals (27,15%), mineral
products (14,66%), products of wood, insulation materials,
chemicals and plastics (10,49%), electromechanical products (8,75%)
and metallic products (7,77%).
Source:Cystat
