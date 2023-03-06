The price Index of construction materials for January 2023 reached 136,01 units (base year 2015=100), recording an increase of 1,79% compared to the previous month.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 12,25%. By main commodity category, increases were recorded in minerals (27,15%), mineral products (14,66%), products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (10,49%), electromechanical products (8,75%) and metallic products (7,77%).

Source:Cystat

