Cyprus:
Δείκτης Τιμών Κατασκευαστικών Υλικών: Ιανουάριος 2023
06 March 2023
KPMG in Cyprus
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Ο Δείκτης
τιμών
κατασκευαστικών
υλικών για
τον μήνα
Ιανουάριο 2023
ανήλθε
στις 136,01
μονάδες (με
βάση 2015=100),
σημειώνοντας
αύξηση της
τάξης του 1,79%
σε σχέση με
τον
προηγούμενο
μήνα. Σε
σύγκριση με
τον
αντίστοιχο
μήνα του
προηγούμενου
έτους, ο
δείκτης
κατέγραψε
αύξηση 12,25%.
Κατά κύρια
κατηγορία
προϊόντων,
καταγράφηκαν
αυξήσεις
στα ορυκτά
(27,15%), στα
προϊόντα
ορυκτών (14,66%),
στα προϊόντα
από ξύλο,
μονωτικά,
χημικά και
πλαστικά (10,49%),
στα
ηλεκτρομηχανολογικά
είδη (8,75%) και
στα
μεταλλικά
προϊόντα (7,77%).
Πηγή:
Cystat
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Cyprus
Residential Real Estate Funds - Safe Investment Or Fraud-prone
Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants
In addition to condominiums or homes, open-ended real estate funds offer the opportunity to invest money in real estate. Private investors buy fund units and are thus owners of a real estate portfolio.
The Relationship Between Landlords And Tenants In Dubai
Hamdan AlShamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants
There is a specific regulatory framework regulating the relationship between landlords and tenants; people are still facing many disputes that arise because of tenancy relationship.