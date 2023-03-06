ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Cyprus

Register Of Overseas Entities With Property Interests In The UK – An Update And Reminder Dixcart Group Limited The deadline of 31 January 2023, for the registration of overseas entities with property interests in the UK, with Companies House has now past.

Developers' Decennial Liability In The UAE Towards The Owners Of The Properties Rousan & Associates A 10-year liability is imposed upon developers, contractors, engineers, and architects as a matter of UAE law. It relates to any building intended to stand for 10 years or more.

Hong Kong Budget 2023-24: Amendments To Ad Valorem Stamp Duty To Ease Financial Burden On Purchase Of Small And Mid-Sized Properties Mayer Brown In the 2023/24 Budget, the Hong Kong government proposes to adjust the value bands of the Scale 2 rates of the ad valorem stamp duty (AVD) payable for sale and purchase or transfer of both residential...

Residential Real Estate Funds - Safe Investment Or Fraud-prone Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants In addition to condominiums or homes, open-ended real estate funds offer the opportunity to invest money in real estate. Private investors buy fund units and are thus owners of a real estate portfolio.

The Relationship Between Landlords And Tenants In Dubai Hamdan AlShamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants There is a specific regulatory framework regulating the relationship between landlords and tenants; people are still facing many disputes that arise because of tenancy relationship.