Ο Δείκτης τιμών κατασκευαστικών υλικών για τον μήνα Ιανουάριο 2023 ανήλθε στις 136,01 μονάδες (με βάση 2015=100), σημειώνοντας αύξηση της τάξης του 1,79% σε σχέση με τον προηγούμενο μήνα. Σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου έτους, ο δείκτης κατέγραψε αύξηση 12,25%. Κατά κύρια κατηγορία προϊόντων, καταγράφηκαν αυξήσεις στα ορυκτά (27,15%), στα προϊόντα ορυκτών (14,66%), στα προϊόντα από ξύλο, μονωτικά, χημικά και πλαστικά (10,49%), στα ηλεκτρομηχανολογικά είδη (8,75%) και στα μεταλλικά προϊόντα (7,77%).

Πηγή:  Cystat

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.