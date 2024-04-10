ARTICLE

The Department of the Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property of the Republic of Cyprus, announces that in accordance with the Companies (Amendment) Law 2024, N.25(I)/2024, the annual government fee (Levy) of companies, is annulled from the year 2024 and onwards. However, please note that companies that have not paid the annual government fee (Levy) for the years 2011 – 2023, should pay the soonest.

According to the Amending Law 2024, Law 25(I)/2024, companies whose Levy for the year 2024 has already been paid, a refund of fees will be made as follows:

For online payments made through JCC, the excess amount will be refunded directly to the card used for payment without any further action by the applicant.

For payments made via the cash desk of the Department of the Registrar of Companies, the amount will be returned to the applicant's bank account after presenting to the cash desk the ΚΕ1 form, the proof of payment, together with the authorization form for payments from FIMAS, accompanied by a copy of the statement of the bank account to be credited, as described in the Authorization Form.

The form should be accompanied by this notice.

