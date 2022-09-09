ARTICLE

Yesterday witnessed the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations of which Cyprus is a member. The Queen ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history and became a much loved and respected figure across the globe. Her loss will be felt in many nations. Her constancy during times of enormous social change and despite periods of personal adversity has set an example for all which will be difficult to match. We join many millions of people across the globe who mourn her loss and who wish her peace in her well-earned rest. We extend our condolences to her family who have had the grace to share her with us for so many years.

