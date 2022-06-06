ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The coming weekend will see a host of celebratory and commemorative events taking place around the UK and across the nations of the Commonwealth. The event marks the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the thrones of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, of Canada and her recognition as ‘Head of the Commonwealth'. Throughout Her Majesty's reign, the Commonwealth, which is a voluntary association of nations, has grown from just eight nations to 54 members which include Cyprus, and it now represents two billion people from around the globe. During this time, the Queen has played a unique and apolitical role as a symbol of continuity, unity, and strength.

The Queen has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure across the globe. Aged just 25 when her father, King George VI, died during wartime leader Churchill's second stint as prime minister, she has since dealt with 13 other prime ministers and, as acknowledged by former prime minister John Major, she has now amassed more knowledge and experience of government than any of them.

Known for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service, she has been an important figurehead for the UK and the Commonwealth. Her constancy during times of enormous social change and despite periods of personal adversity including the recent loss of her beloved husband Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, has set an example which will be difficult to match. Elias Neocleous & Co LLC offers its congratulations to Her Majesty for her long service and hopes that her health will allow her to also enjoy the celebrations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.