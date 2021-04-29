Our associate Pavlos Vassiliou recently published an article in Fileleftheros newspaper. The article analyses the important issue of the compliance of the public administration authorities with the decisions of the Administrative court. The author presents some aspects of this problem that adversely affects the legal position of many law subjects in our country, presents examples of good practice from other jurisdictions and proposes solutions that could address these issues.

You can find the article here (in Greek).

