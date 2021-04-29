Cyprus:
Article Of Our Associate Pavlos Vasileiou In Fileleftheros Newspaper
29 April 2021
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
Our associate Pavlos Vassiliou recently published an article in
Fileleftheros newspaper. The article analyses the important issue
of the compliance of the public administration authorities with the
decisions of the Administrative court. The author presents some
aspects of this problem that adversely affects the legal position
of many law subjects in our country, presents examples of good
practice from other jurisdictions and proposes solutions that could
address these issues.
You can find the article
here (in Greek).
