Extension of the deadline for submitting data to the Register of Beneficial Owners until 31 March 2024

The Department of Company Registrar announced an extension of the deadline for submitting information to the beneficial owner register. The new deadline being 31 March 2024.

Non-compliance with the new deadline will result in financial penalties according to Law 188(I)/2007 on the Prevention and Combating of Money Laundering.

Originally published January 17, 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.