ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The capital markets team of Elias Neocleous & Co LLC has assisted the Cyprus registered entity Brightbridge Real Estate Limited in the R1.75 billion offer (which is subject to terms and conditions) to acquire certain assets of RMB Holdings Limited (previously known as Rand Merchant Bank Holdings, a South African diversified financial services holding company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange). The board of RMB Holdings Limited is considering the formal approach and is in the process of updating its shareholders and reverting to Brightbridge Real Estate Limited.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.