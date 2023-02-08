ARTICLE

Undoubtedly, at all material times, when faced with a global risk, the legal sector plays a vital and decisive role. The world is currently undergoing a climate crisis and to mitigate this issue, the European Commission has introduced the European Green Deal, introducing the Regulation (EU) 2021/1119 (the European Climate Law). The key aim of this new regulation is for all EU countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030. Their goal is to make the EU climate neutral by 2050.

To pave the way for decarbonisation and accomplish EU's objectives, emissions shall be reduced in various sectors, touching upon the sectors from industry and energy, to transport and farming. The need for climate change, has sparked numerous talks between the European Parliament and the 27 EU countries. It is important to also note that the European Union actively engages its international partners for climate change and specifically through the United National Framework Convention of Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

At a Cyprus national level and as per the Cyprus Eighth National Communication & Fifth Biennial Report (under the United National Framework Convention on Climate Change) dated 30 December 2022 issued by the Cyprus Department of Environment, Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, the following have been undertaken to effect the necessary:

The Department of Electromechanical Services is undertaking installation of 10 fast charging stations and it is stated that the goal is for electric cars to form the majority by 2030.

Improvement is aimed in infrastructure, encouragement to use public transport or eco-friendly transportation such as cyclic or walking.

There shall be encouragement in the use of vehicles with low to zero emissions.

Discouragement in the use of vehicles with high emissions.

Electric Vehicle grant.

To further develop this, and as an incentive to fight climate change, grants have been provided for the use of electric vehicles. The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works has introduced schemes providing incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles for the purposes of withdrawing old petrol and diesel cars. This seems to have effectively worked since such an incentive was widely used and applications were filed to the maximum extent.

It is important to note that a significant part of the funding, to make such schemes available, are derived from the EU as part of the Cyprus-Tomorrow plan to increase the number of electric vehicles in Cyprus.

All in all, we should not underestimate the importance to make a green transition as global warming is already a global threat and even in the short term, many issues may be irreversible. We encourage and we acknowledge the importance for relevant regulation to be shaped and put in action to effectively mitigate the risks.

