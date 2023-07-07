CYPRUS RELOCATION - THE COMPLETE GUIDE

Facts about Cyprus:

Population: About 1.2 million

Capital city: Nicosia (also the largest city)

Main languages: Greek, Turkish and English

Main religion: Christianity

Time: GMT+2

Currency: Euro (EUR)

International dialling code: +357

Internet domain: .cy

Emergency numbers: 112 (European), 199 (local)

Road traffic: Driving on the left





Most of the people in Cyprus are english speakers so the communication is effortless

Cyprus is one of the safest countries in the world

Cypriot culture has been influenced from ancient history; Cyprus was ruled by the ancient Assyrians, Egyptians, and Persians, before falling into the hands of Greeks again when it was conquered by Alexander the Great.

Cyprus is the only divided country in the world, in 1974 after the Turkish invasion the island was divided into South and North sides. The South side, also known as the Greek Cypriot side, is a member of the EU. Most people relocating in Cyprus prefer the South side for the economic benefits, safety, legal system and high quality lifestyle.

Cypriot hospitality is widely known. If you are hanging out with Cypriot friends don't be surprised if they invite you for dinner at their home!

Commuting; transportation tickets are cheap, no matter how far you are travelling with a bus (€1.50), however the timetables are not followed, so expect delays. Transportation sector is brand new for Cyprus and there is definitely a possibility for improvement. On the other hand taking a taxi can be perceived as relatively expensive taking into account the short distances within cities

Sunny weather almost all year around, approximately Cyprus has 300 and 340 sunny days a year and the winter is much warmer than any other countries in Europe.

Cyprus island is characterised by many as the ideal place to live, the residents managed to balance their work life with the calm lifestyle that tha island is providing. If you want to benefit from the Cyprus favourable tax system as an individual or you want to reside in the safest country in Europe this is the ideal place to be.

