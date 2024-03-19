The Cyprus legal system has been subject to recent reforms which seek to streamline its processes and offer efficient recourse to the courts in dispute resolution.

The new Civil Procedure Rules introduced in September 2023 and the amendment of section 32 of the Courts of Justice Law, L. 14/1960, effected in December 2023 form part of these reforms.

Prior to the above reforms, the Cyprus courts lacked jurisdiction to offer interim redress to an applicant before the filing of a substantial claim in Cyprus or in aid of judicial proceedings initiated in countries beyond the EU.

Now, the civil courts in Cyprus have jurisdiction to hear and decide on any application for interim orders filed at any time, including the time prior to the filing of a claim or after the issuance of a judgment, in relation to judicial or arbitration proceedings that took place, are taking place or will take place within or outside the jurisdiction of Cyprus.

The power of the Cyprus courts to issue such orders in judicial or arbitration proceedings extents to situations where:

the respondent is situated within the jurisdiction of Cyprus, or

the property or subject matter of the remedy sought is located within the jurisdiction of courts, or

there is such other connecting link with Cyprus that the local courts are rendered appropriate to hear and decide on such application

The Cyprus courts retain the power to issue any prohibitory, interim, perpetual or mandatory order, or appoint a receiver, if it appears that it is just and convenient to do so.

The jurisdiction of the Cyprus courts to issue such orders has been now broadened.

We welcome these reforms which offer flexibility and promise quicker recourse and will doubtless make the Cyprus courts a more attractive forum to litigants.