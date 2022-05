ARTICLE

Το άρθρο 102 ασχολήθηκε κυρίως με τις παρεμποδιστικές καταχρήσεις. Παρόλα αυτά, η Επιτροπή θεωρεί ότι το άρθρο μπορεί να εφαρμοστεί και για να απαγορεύσει συμπεριφορές που επηρεάζουν την δομή της αγοράς. Κάτι που επιβεβαιώθηκε και από το ΔΕΕ στην απόφαση Europemballage Corp και Continental Can Co Inc κατά Επιτροπής.

