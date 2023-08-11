Use Finhub to find the right Service Providers such as Lawyers, Auditors and Immigration Expertsin Cyprus

Finhub is a sophisticated Search Engine for Lawyers, Auditors, Fiduciary Service Providers and Immigration Experts. Instead of getting lost in Google's results and endless pages, FinHub provides an alternative more elegant solution.

The user will select the service they need, their budget (always an approximation), the expertise of the service provider and the service providers characteristics. This takes literally less than 2 minutes to perform. Thereon, FinHub will send this enquiry to the service providers that match these criteria and the user will receive binding quotations for the specific services from the type and size of service providers specified.

This process is done electronically, fast and efficiently. There is no need for humaninterruption at this point.

In other words FinHub saves both the user and the service provider time as it matches them (marries their needs) based on their specific requirements. By using FinHub the user will spend 2 minutes to find the Right Service Provider. On the other hand the Service Provider will spend 2 minutes to register and specify the type of services, clientele and fee range of interest so that FinHub will only notify them for the Right prospects!

Can we use Finhub for free?

Yes, Finhub is a free search engine for the business but the local Cyprus Auditors, Lawyers, Fiduciary Service Providers and Immigration Experts must pay an annual subscription.

Is it secure, confidential etc?

Yes, Finhub complies with all GDPR requirements and data protection and encryption processes. In addition, if you do not feel very comfortable using your organisations details, you can initially use a different name but the information provided must be accurate as the service providers will use that information to provide you with a quotation.

What shall we expect from Finhub?

Finhub mimics the real world in a digital manner. If the user likes the service provider approach, brochures etc they can appoint them. If not they will not. There is no obligation for the user to engage with the quotations received. This is also what happens in practice. However, finhub comes to bridge the gap as both the user and the service provider will engage with each other only if their registration specifications and criteria match.

Users will not get random offers from different size, budget, skills, cities service providers.

How does Finhub ensure the quality of their service providers?

Finhub only uses regulated Cyprus entities. Non regulated entities and individuals are not allowed to engage with the users. If for any reason the service is poor, the service provider can make comments and put a lower rating to the service provider.

In Cyprus the relevant regulators for Finhub are the below:

- Lawyers- CBA (Cyprus Bar Association)

- Auditors, Accountants, Tax - ICPAC (Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Cyprus)

- Fiduciary Service Providers (CySEC or CBA) - CySEC stands for Cyprus Securities and Exchanges Commission.

