The video is extracted from our 2 day bootcamp in Cyprus where we have explained to our audience how we charge as an Audit & Assurance firm. We have explained the teams of experts involved and the various stages of our work. It is a must wath video.

You can explore our Youtube channel for more videos; we cover almost all Tax and Corporate Matters affecting Cyprus companies.

Thank you for watching.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.