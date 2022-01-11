ARTICLE

The webinar will assist inhouse counsel and chief executives who deal with complex international transactions on a daily basis.

We will discuss the current issues of corporate criminal liability, compliance and self-reporting and how to manage the risks for stakeholders worldwide when dealing through or in the Swiss market.

The speakers will share their experience of advising corporations and representing clients in corruption investigations, they will also provide tips and tools on how to prevent the commission of, or assistance to, acts of bribery and corruption, how to detect suspicious activities of counterparties, clients or employees and how to take appropriate preventive and reactive measures.

