Recently, veteran athletics coach Loh Siang Piow was acquitted of two charges of outraging the modesty of an athlete. The judge found that there were serious doubts about the veracity of the complainant's testimony and that she had exaggerated aspects of her evidence.

On the same day, former Singapore Idol judge, Ken Lim, was charged with outrage of modesty. He intends to claim trial. Lim's case has generated considerable interest from the public.

The juxtaposition of these two cases highlights an uncomfortable truth: An accused person may very well be innocent of whatever he has been accused of, yet the moment he is charged, he is subject to a barrage of speculation and censure. Even if his name is eventually cleared, the damage will already have been done.

This is inconsistent with a fundamental principle of our justice system, that one is presumed innocent until and unless that one is found guilty by a court of law.

Originally published April 14, 2023

