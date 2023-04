ARTICLE

BOV Urges Customers To Spot Scams Finance Malta Bank of Valletta is urging its customers to be vigilant and alert, to spot the various scams currently being circulated locally. Scams are fraudulent activities designed to trick individuals...

A Global Perspective On The Crimes Of Aggression STA Law Firm A crime of aggression is committed when a political or military leader of a State causes the respective State to use force illegally against another State.

What Are Your Legal Rights Under Sexual Harassment Cases? Al Rowaad Advocates & Legal Consultancy In spite of being illicit for the greater part of a century, inappropriate behaviour or sexual harassment remains today the unavoidable type of violence against women, regularly incorporating different categories of brutality in its ambit

Four Banks Have Had Fines Imposed In Hong Kong For Money Laundering Failings Rahman Ravelli Solicitors Syed Rahman of financial crime specialists Rahman Ravelli emphasises that the problem is far from unique to Hong Kong.

UAE Anti-Corruption & Bribery 2019 BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP 1.1.1 The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been fighting bribery and corruption since the 1980s with the enactment of Federal law 3/1987 otherwise known as the UAE Federal Penal Code (the Code)...