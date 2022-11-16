As a precautionary measure to deal with counterfeit tickets, unfair competition, consumer protection as well as protection of a fair pricing scheme, the Qatar government has decided to issue huge fines up to QR250,000 (around $69,000), as recently tweeted by the Ministry of Justice in Qatar

Suh a fine may be imposed on anyone who issues, sells, resells, or exchanges World Cup tickets without the permission of FIFA. The fine will be imposed in line with Law No. (10) 2021 regarding Qatar's measures to host the World Cup 2022 in November.

As per FIFA any ticket that have been impermissibly transferred are not valid and may be cancelled at any time without notice. However, in case due to any reason any person is unable to attend the match they have the option to put their tickets up for resale on its official resale platform.