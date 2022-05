ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from Luxembourg

A Global Perspective On The Crimes Of Aggression STA Law Firm A crime of aggression is committed when a political or military leader of a State causes the respective State to use force illegally against another State.

End Of The "No Consent Regime"? Implications For Cyber Fraud Victims And Financial Institutions Charles Russell Speechlys LLP In Tam Sze Leung & Ors v Commissioner of Police [2021] HKCFI 3118, the Court of First Instance held that the Hong Kong Police's practice of issuing "Letters of No Consent" ("LNCs") to banks and financial institutions...

Establishment Of An Independent Authority Against Corruption In Cyprus A. Karitzis & Associates L.L.C On 04.03.2022, the Cyprus Parliament has enacted the law, L.19(I)/2022 ("Law"), providing for the establishment of an Independent Authority against Corruption (the "Authority").

2020 Annual Report Of The Luxembourg Financial Intelligence Unit (CRF): Key Findings Loyens & Loeff As 2021 draws to a close, the Luxembourg Financial Intelligence Unit published its annual report for 2020. This newsflash summarises the key findings.

Fraud Unravels Everything - BVI Courts Fighting White Collar Crime Harneys Fraudsters sometimes choose offshore vehicles in their illegal schemes under the mistaken belief that the misappropriated assets will not be found or that the victims of fraud will not be able to identify the fraudsters.