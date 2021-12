ARTICLE

What Is The Foreign Bribery Law In The UAE? Hassan Elhais Bribery refers to the offence of promising, offering or granting, either directly or indirectly, a person to either perform or to omit an act that is included in their duties or constitutes a violation of their duties.

Travel Ban In UAE: All You Need To Know Hassan Elhais "The freedom of movement and residence will be granted within limits of laws" quotes from Article 29 of the UAE constitution offers freedom and simultaneously curtail it on the basis of law.

Sub-Saharan Africa Fraud Survey - 2021 SNG Grant Thornton This report is the second in a series of annual surveys addressing this topical subject in Sub-Saharan Africa, and was coordinated by Dr Antonio Pooe and Mario Fazekas of the South African office.

Advantages Of Intelligence Policing STA Law Firm The terms ‘intelligence' and ‘policing' put together often strike thoughts pertaining to some fashion of covert surveillance system that is used to gather information in an undisclosed manner

What To Do If You Are Arrested Or Detained By The Police Lex Artifex, LLP The Nigerian Police is currently ranked as the worst in the world and has a chequered record of human rights abuses and extra judicial killings.