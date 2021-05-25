Georgia:
Parliament Of Georgia Adopted The Law Of Georgia On Amendments To The Criminal Code Of Georgia
25 May 2021
GRATA International
On 11 January 2021, the Law of Georgia On Amendments to the
Criminal Code of Georgia was published on the website of the
Legislative Herald of Georgia.
In order to review the sentence of life imprisonment and replace
the unserved part of the sentence with a lighter sentence, amended
Law establishes new condition for the successful completion of the
training program for the release of a person sentenced to life
imprisonment approved by the Minister of Justice.
Law become effective on February 10, 2021.
Source and date of publication: Legislative Herald of Georgia,
11.01.2021.
Originally published 26 January 2021.
