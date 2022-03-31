veuillez cliquer ici pour accéder au sommaire en français_

Click here to download the English version_

Contents

Arendt Case Review is a newsletter designed by the Arendt Litigation Group to inform you about recent decisions of the Luxembourg and/or European courts.

Arbitration

  • Exequatur, the primacy of criminal proceedings over the civil action

Commercial law

  • Acceptance of an invoice

Criminal law

  • Forgery 

Civil procedure 

  • Powers of the judge sitting in summary matters
  • Rules of international jurisdiction

Data protection

  • Appeal against a decision of the CNPD

Employment law

  • Supplementary pension
  • Unfair dismissal

European law

  • Bilateral investment treaty, State aid

News

Arendt Case Law Forum

Cliquer ici pour télécharger la version française_

Sommaire

Arendt Case Review est une newsletter conçue par Arendt Litigation Group pour vous informer de décisions récentes rendues par les juridictions luxembourgeoises et/ou européennes.

Arbitrage

  • Exequatur, le criminel tient le civil en état

Droit commercial

  • Facture acceptée

Droit pénal

  • Faux en écritures

Procédure civile 

  • Pouvoirs du juge des référés
  • Règles de compétence internationale

Protection des données

  • Recours contre une décision de la CNPD

Droit du travail

  • Pension complémentaire
  • Licenciement abusif

Droit européen

  • Traité bilatéral d'investissement, aides d'État

Actualités

Arendt Case Law Forum

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.