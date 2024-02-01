ARTICLE

In recent years, the global M&A market has been significantly affected by the unprecedented pandemic caused by COVID-19 and various geopolitics issues involving a number of regions. In such difficult times, surprisingly, the Japanese M&A market has experienced a record boom in terms of the number of the deals. What were the main drivers for the boom?

We, M&A lawyers of one of the biggest law firms of Japan, will try to analyze such interesting trend being observed in Japan in the webinar, from various aspects. We will also frame the basic considerations required in a Japanese M&A, especially on the potential issues to be borne in mind by the international investors. In addition, we will also discuss the expected new moves to be happening in the Japanese M&A market in 2024.

Representatives of all types of corporates around the globe looking to invest in Japan, and the lawyers from various jurisdictions to potentially advise such corporates are more than welcome for the webinar. As we would like to make this webinar as useful as possible for the audience,there was some time for a Q&A.

