ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1 Deal structure

1.1 How are private and public M&A transactions typically structured in your jurisdiction?

As there is no national stock market in Liechtenstein, public M&A transactions are very uncommon. M&A transactions are generally carried out as either a share deal or an asset deal. In some cases, there are mixed forms or an asset deal is carried out prior to a share deal.

In a share deal, the buyer acquires all or part of the shares in the target. The buyer therefore does not acquire the assets and liabilities of a business directly, but indirectly by taking over a participation in the target. In an asset deal, on the other hand, the assets and liabilities forming the target itself are transferred directly; the buyer becomes the owner of the operating business respectively the assets and liabilities. Most M&A transactions in Liechtenstein are conducted as share deals.

Mergers of stock corporations (Aktiengesellschaften) are governed by Articles 351 and following of the Persons and Companies Act. The admissibility of mergers of other legal entities is regulated by the provisions of the respective legal entity – for example:

Article 424 of the Persons and Companies Act for a limited liability company (Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung); and

Article 550 of the Persons and Companies Act for an establishment (Anstalt).

The conversion of a stock corporation into a limited liability company as the legal successor is regulated by Article 425 of the Persons and Companies Act. Again, conversions regarding other legal entities are regulated by the provisions governing the respective legal entity.

1.2 What are the key differences and potential advantages and disadvantages of the various structures?

Whereas in a share deal the buyer acquires shares in an entity that owns the operating business, in an asset deal the buyer acquires the operating business and its assets and liabilities. One disadvantage of share deals is that all liabilities and obligations of the acquired company are transferred to the buyer. This can, under certain circumstances, expose the buyer to a liability risk that was not apparent at first sight. On the other hand, an asset deal has several disadvantages, in particular due to its complexity: the tangible assets, rights, obligations and contracts must all be individually named and transferred in the deal, for which the formal requirements must be complied with and, under certain circumstances, the consent of third parties must also be obtained. However, in an asset deal, the buyer is aware of the assets and liabilities that are envisaged to be taken over due to the precise designation of the purchase objects, which can thus minimise the risk.

Liechtenstein law does not contain a rule similar to Section 38 of the Austrian Business Code, according to which a purchaser that continues to operate a business assumes the seller's business-related relationships. However, under Liechtenstein corporate law, anyone that takes over an asset or a business with assets and liabilities will automatically be liable to the creditors from the associated debts as soon as the takeover has been notified to the creditors by the assignee or announced in a public bulletin. In this case, the previous debtor will still be jointly and severally liable with the new debtor for a period of two years, which begins with the notification or public notice and, in the case of receivables due at a later date, with the due date (Section 45 of the Final Part of the Persons and Companies Act).

1.3 What factors commonly influence the choice of sale process/transaction structure?

Share deals are often preferred over asset deals because they are, in principle, considered to be simpler and quicker. However, other factors such as taxes and regulatory requirements also play a role when deciding which form of transfer to choose.

2 Initial steps

2.1 What documents are typically entered into during the initial preparatory stage of an M&A transaction?

During the preparatory phase, the parties to an M&A transaction often conclude a letter of intent (LoI), a confidentiality agreement and/or an exclusivity agreement. In an LoI, a memorandum of understanding or a term sheet, the parties record the main points of the intended contract. However, the LoI is usually not intended to have any binding effect in its entirety. Only parts of the LoI, such as those relating to confidentiality and exclusivity, may be legally binding.

Under a confidentiality agreement, the parties agree to keep confidential:

any information they become aware of during the contract negotiations;

the terms of the agreement; and

the results of a due diligence review.

In addition, the relevant documents are to be returned or destroyed if the M&A transaction will not be carried out.

An exclusivity agreement obliges the potential seller not to negotiate with other parties.

2.2 Are break fees permitted in your jurisdiction (by a buyer and/or the target)? If so, under what conditions will they generally be payable? What restrictions and other considerations should be addressed in formulating break fees?

Break fees serve as transaction security and oblige one of the parties to make payments to the other party in the event of a breach of contract or other specified circumstances. Such agreements are permissible under Liechtenstein law within the general limits of freedom of contract (private autonomy). If the agreed break fees are disproportionately high, the court may order a reduction.

2.3 What are the most commonly used methods of financing transactions in your jurisdiction (debt/equity)?

Both debt and equity financing are popular methods of financing an M&A transaction in Liechtenstein. The choice of financing form depends on various factors, such as the amount of equity and tax considerations. However, it cannot be assessed that either one of these methods of financing is preferable to the other in Liechtenstein.

2.4 Which advisers and stakeholders should be involved in the initial preparatory stage of a transaction?

Since critical and secret information may be discussed in the preparation phase, the parties usually involve only a small circle of people. However, legal and tax advisers should definitely be consulted in the preparation phase. With regard to the stakeholders, the respective management and the potential lenders should participate in these negotiations in addition to the seller and buyer.

2.5 Can the target in a private M&A transaction pay adviser costs or is this limited by rules against financial assistance or similar?

Within the framework of freedom of contract (private autonomy), the contracting parties are, in principle, free to allocate the costs as they wish. However, there are various restrictions arising from tax, corporate and insolvency regulations whose violation may in some cases be sanctioned under criminal law.

3 Due diligence

3.1 Are there any jurisdiction-specific points relating to the following aspects of the target that a buyer should consider when conducting due diligence on the target? (a) Commercial/corporate, (b) Financial, (c) Litigation, (d) Tax, (e) Employment, (f) Intellectual property and IT, (g) Data protection, (h) Cybersecurity and (i) Real estate.

(a) Commercial/corporate

The Liechtenstein Commercial Register provides information on natural persons and legal entities engaged in commercial transactions. While in some cases (for certain supporting documents) a justified interest must be proven, the issuance of a certified extract from the Liechtenstein commercial register can be requested by anyone.

Further, if a company engages a commercial agent, certain requirements must be met. For example, in case of termination of the contractual relationship by the company, the commercial agent may demand reasonable compensation if the company still derives significant benefits from customers acquired by the commercial agent.

(b) Financial

If the target offers financial services – either as a bank or as an insurance company – the relevant regulatory/reporting requirements must be complied with before and after the transaction. For example, if an insurance company is the target of an M&A transaction and the acquisition intended by the buyer reaches a certain percentage of the voting rights of the target, certain reporting requirements must be complied with according to Articles 92 and following of the Insurance Supervision Act.

(c) Litigation

Since Liechtenstein has concluded enforcement agreements only with Austria and Switzerland, and has not acceded to either the EU Brussels I Regulation (1215/2012) or the Lugano Convention on Jurisdiction and the Recognition and Enforcement of Judgments in Civil and Commercial Matters 2007, court decisions from all countries other than Austria and Switzerland, in principle, cannot be enforced in Liechtenstein. Hence, usually a fast-track procedure (Rechtsöffnungsverfahren) is initiated in order to ultimately obtain a Liechtenstein execution title on the basis of a foreign judgment. Natural persons who do not have a permanent residence in Liechtenstein and who appear as plaintiffs in proceedings before the Liechtenstein courts must, in principle, provide security for the costs of the proceedings upon request according to Section 57(1) of the Civil Procedure Act. The same applies for legal entities which cannot prove that they are able to bear the defendant's presumed costs of the proceedings, regardless of their registered office. These two peculiarities of Liechtenstein law can be both an advantage and a disadvantage for the buyer; but in any case they should be considered in the course of M&A transactions.

(d) Tax

As part of the due diligence process, the buyer should also pay particular attention to whether the target has paid all taxes in accordance with Liechtenstein tax requirements. Due to bilateral agreements concluded between Liechtenstein and Switzerland, various Swiss tax rules are also directly applicable. In addition, Liechtenstein has concluded double taxation agreements with a number of countries, including Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

(e) Employment

Due to its liberal labour law, Liechtenstein offers attractive framework conditions for employers. In addition to the individual employment contracts, there are branch-specific general employment contracts that must also be complied with. During the due diligence process, it should be investigated:

whether all social security contributions for employees have been paid; and

whether these are considered in the purchase price determination.

In the case of an asset deal, in the event of the transfer of a company or business, the employment relationship is transferred to the buyer ipso iure pursuant to Section 1173a, Article 43 of the General Civil Code. The target and the buyer are jointly and severally liable for outstanding claims at the time of the transfer. The employees affected by the transfer may reject the transfer of the employment relationship, whereupon the employment relationship will be terminated upon the expiry of the statutory notice period, but at the earliest upon the date of the actual transfer of the business. However, the transfer of the business is not a sufficient reason for termination by the seller or buyer.

(f) Intellectual property and IT

Liechtenstein forms a uniform protection area for invention patents with Switzerland, which is why Swiss patent law is also applicable in Liechtenstein. The Liechtenstein laws on trademark protection, copyright and related rights are also based on Swiss legislation. Since 2020, the Token and Trusted Technology Service Providers Act has been in force in Liechtenstein, which provides legal grounds for transactions based on blockchain technology. With the establishment of the Token and Trusted Technology Service Providers Act, Liechtenstein has positioned itself as a pioneer in the field of blockchain and became the first country in the world to enable the digitisation of rights. Should the target bear tokens, the legal handling of them is therefore easier in Liechtenstein than in other countries.

(g) Data protection

The EU General Data Protection Regulation and the Liechtenstein Data Protection Act provide a high standard of data protection. The various obligations must be complied with by the responsible party and the data subjects have numerous rights to control the protection of their data. The target's compliance with these obligations and preservation of data protection must be considered in the course of the due diligence process.

(h) Cybersecurity

In Liechtenstein, there are no special regulations on cybersecurity. If the target has not yet taken appropriate precautions, the necessary adaptations must be considered during the due diligence process. The National Cybersecurity Unit offers further information on this topic.

(i) Real estate

In practice, real estate can make up a significant part of the target's assets. Whether the target is actually the owner of the real estate and whether it is possibly encumbered by third party rights can be found out by inspecting the Land Register administrated by the Liechtenstein Office of Justice. Also, as Liechtenstein is a very small country, the Land Transfer Act imposes considerable restrictions and an approval obligation for the acquisition of real estate located in Liechtenstein.

3.2 What public searches are commonly conducted as part of due diligence in your jurisdiction?

In Liechtenstein, certain information concerning the private-law relationships of companies (eg, company name, registered office, purpose, authorised signatories) can be obtained via the Liechtenstein Commercial Register and, regarding financial intermediaries, in the public registers of the Financial Market Authority. Additionally:

the Land Register provides information on the existence of rights in rem to real estate; and

the Ultimate Beneficial Ownership Register contains data on the beneficial owners of legal entities. However, this register may only be inspected under very restrictive conditions and is not generally publicly accessible.

3.3 Is pre-sale vendor legal due diligence common in your jurisdiction? If so, do the relevant forms typically give reliance and with what liability cap?

Pre-sale vendor legal due diligence is necessary only when the vendor cannot provide a clear report on the company on its own, especially due to the lack of knowledge of the company. This situation does not arise very often in Liechtenstein. As the person that prepares the pre-sale vendor legal due diligence is usually paid by the seller and is dependent on the seller's instructions, the buyer generally does not have much confidence in such reports. In practice, the scope of liability is either within the usual ranges or fully disclaimed.

4 Regulatory framework

4.1 What kinds of (sector-specific and non-sector specific) regulatory approvals must be obtained before a transaction can close in your jurisdiction?

There is no national stock exchange in Liechtenstein. Therefore, if a Liechtenstein domiciled company wants to go public, it usually does so on a stock exchange in Switzerland or in the European Economic Area. The Takeover Act and the Disclosure Act apply to these companies and subject them to certain reporting requirements and approval reservations (see also question 6). Additionally, the acquisition of certain targets that provide financial services (eg, banks and insurance companies) may require notification to and approval by the Financial Market Authority.

4.2 Which bodies are responsible for supervising M&A activity in your jurisdiction? What powers do they have?

Regarding all the regulatory frameworks mentioned in question 4.1, the Financial Market Authority is the main supervising body. The Financial Market Authority has extensive powers to fulfil its supervisory role and can, for example:

prevent transactions;

order the suspension of share-linked voting rights; or

order the submission of certain documents.

4.3 What transfer taxes apply and who typically bears them?

In Liechtenstein, income tax, value added tax (VAT) and stamp duty, among other things, may be payable in the course of a transaction. In principle, the taxes are borne by the person that incurs them. However, the seller usually recovers the VAT from the buyer by adding a surcharge to the purchase price.

5 Treatment of seller liability

5.1 What are customary representations and warranties? What are the consequences of breaching them?

A catalogue of representations and warranties is at the heart of every M&A agreement and is also a standard element in Liechtenstein M&A transactions. In practice, it is common to agree on representations and warranties regarding:

the seller's power of disposal;

the scope and condition of the assets;

the full payment of taxes and duties;

IP rights;

employees and their pension plans;

litigation; and

comprehensive disclosure.

The legal remedies if such warranties are not complied with are often modified by the parties (see also question 5.2).

5.2 Limitations to liabilities under transaction documents (including for representations, warranties and specific indemnities) which typically apply to M&A transactions in your jurisdiction?

It is frequently agreed that:

the seller is liable only up to a certain amount (liability cap); and

damages below a certain amount cannot be claimed at all (de minimis).

In addition, the statutory time limits for asserting claims are frequently modified.

5.3 What are the trends observed in respect of buyers seeking to obtain warranty and indemnity insurance in your jurisdiction?

Agreements regarding warranties and indemnities are becoming increasingly common in Liechtenstein and are already part of most M&A transactions.

5.4 What is the usual approach taken in your jurisdiction to ensure that a seller has sufficient substance to meet any claims by a buyer?

One (popular) way of securing the buyer's claims is to deposit part of the purchase price with an escrow agent. The escrow agent then pays the escrowed amount to the seller after expiration of the relevant (agreed-upon) deadlines. In the event of an (arbitration or court) ruling in favour of the buyer, it is usually agreed that the escrow agent must pay the buyer the amount awarded. Guarantees provided by banks or third parties are, in comparison, generally less attractive due to their costliness.

5.5 Do sellers in your jurisdiction often give restrictive covenants in sale and purchase agreements? What timeframes are generally thought to be enforceable?

Restrictive covenants are intended to protect the value of the target after the acquisition and are a standard component of M&A transactions in Liechtenstein. Non-compete and non-solicitation agreements are particularly common. Such agreements are generally deemed valid by the courts as long as time and place restrictions are agreed upon and there is no striking disproportion between the interests of the parties.

5.6 Where there is a gap between signing and closing, is it common to have conditions to closing, such as no material adverse change (MAC) and bring-down of warranties?

In Liechtenstein, the parties to an M&A transaction regularly agree on closing conditions. In addition to MAC clauses and bring-down of warranties, the closing is also made dependent on, for example:

the necessary official approvals (in particular, and in some cases, from the Financial Market Authority); or

the completion of an internal restructuring of the target.

6 Deal process in a public M&A transaction

6.1 What is the typical timetable for an offer? What are the key milestones in this timetable?

According to Article 17 of the Takeover Act, the period for acceptance of the buyer's offer may not be less than two weeks and not more than 10 weeks from the date of publication of the offer document. Under certain circumstances, the Financial Market Authority may set a minimum period of three weeks. However, if an offer has failed, the bidder and all persons acting in consent with it may not make any further bid for shares of the target within one year. During the same period, they are also prohibited from any acquisition of shares that would trigger the obligation to make an offer.

6.2 Can a buyer build up a stake in the target before and/or during the transaction process? What disclosure obligations apply in this regard?

In principle, the would-be acquirer may build up a stake before launching a bid. However, according to Article 25 of the Disclosure Act, it must notify the target as well as the Financial Market Authority if it reaches, exceeds or falls below 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 33%, 50% or 66% of the voting rights of the target through acquisition, sale or in any other way.

6.3 Are there provisions for the squeeze-out of any remaining minority shareholders (and the ability for minority shareholders to 'sell out')? What kind of minority shareholders rights are typical in your jurisdiction?

According to Article 17 of the Takeover Act, the bidder may demand the invalidation of the remaining shares in return for paying the compensation offered to the other sellers (squeeze-out) if the 95% threshold of voting capital and voting rights is exceeded. Vice versa, the minority shareholders have the right to demand that the bidder take over their securities as soon as the bidder holds at least 90% of the voting share capital (sell-out).

6.4 How does a bidder demonstrate that it has committed financing for the transaction?

According to the Takeover Act, the bidder may only submit a takeover bid if it is convinced that the funds necessary for total fulfilment will be available to it in due time. In addition, the documents submitted by the bidder must be examined by an independent expert, who must also issue a confirmation that the bidder has the necessary funds at its disposal to complete the bid.

6.5 What threshold/level of acceptances is required to delist a company?

There is no national stock exchange in Liechtenstein. Hence, Liechtenstein has no stock exchange legislation and Liechtenstein-domiciled public companies can only be listed on foreign stock exchanges.

6.6 Is 'bumpitrage' a common feature in public takeovers in your jurisdiction?

Although shareholder activism has increased in Liechtenstein in recent years, the same cannot be said of bumpitrage. This tactic describes the purchase of the would-be-acquirer by an activist investor, which then tries to leverage the offer by stirring up the other shareholders. The low incidence of bumpitrage threats is probably due to the fact that most stock corporations are controlled by anchor shareholders.

6.7 Is there any minimum level of consideration that a buyer must pay on a takeover bid (eg, by reference to shares acquired in the market or to a volume-weighted average over a period of time)?

If a controlling interest is obtained through the acquisition of shares, a mandatory offer must be made for all remaining shares of the entity. The price of this mandatory offer:

may not be lower than the highest consideration granted by the bidder within the last 12 months for shares in the target; and

must at least correspond to the stock exchange price of the last six months (Article 25 of the Takeover Act).

However, in the case of a voluntary takeover offer, no minimum offer price is required.

6.8 In public takeovers, to what extent are bidders permitted to invoke MAC conditions (whether target or market-related)?

In principle, MAC conditions may be freely agreed and are only restricted by the general limits of freedom of contract (private autonomy). However, in the case of mandatory offers, these may not be made conditionally unless the condition is required by law (Article 21 of the Takeover Act).

6.9 Are shareholder irrevocable undertakings (to accept the takeover offer) customary in your jurisdiction?

Shareholders may effectively commit themselves – within the general limits of freedom of contract (private autonomy) – to irrevocably accept the offer. However, it cannot be assessed whether shareholder irrevocable undertakings are customary in Liechtenstein.

7 Hostile bids

7.1 Are hostile bids permitted in your jurisdiction in public M&A transactions? If so, how are they typically implemented?

Hostile bids are permitted in Liechtenstein: the acquirer may present its offer directly to the shareholders without the board of directors' consent. However, for public offers, the provisions mentioned above must also be considered.

7.2 Must hostile bids be publicised?

Since there are no specific regulations regarding hostile bids, the general provisions apply. Therefore, reporting obligations arise as soon as the corresponding thresholds mentioned above are exceeded.

7.3 What defences are available to a target board against a hostile bid?

According to Article 11 of the Takeover Act, the target's management body is obliged to maintain neutrality in the context of an intended takeover. Accordingly, the target body may, in principle, adopt measures that could frustrate the offer only if:

it is obliged to do so; or

it acts on the basis of a shareholders' resolution that was adopted after the intention to bid became known.

This applies in particular to the issue of equity securities which could prevent the bidder from gaining control over the target. Within this framework, the target board may therefore use defensive measures such as:

the sale of parts of the company that are particularly interesting to the bidder;

maximum voting rights; or

long-term contracts with members of the management board.

8 Trends and predictions

8.1 How would you describe the current M&A landscape and prevailing trends in your jurisdiction? What significant deals took place in the last 12 months?

In general, the prevailing trend in the Liechtenstein M&A landscape is that share deals, in which the participation in a target is acquired by taking over the shares of the target, predominate. Asset deals – in which only certain or, as the case may be, all assets and liabilities are identified and bought out of the target – are rather rare in comparison. Significant M&A transactions that were completed in the last 12 months are difficult to identify because many M&A transactions are not publicly disclosed. The reason for this is again that many M&A transactions are carried out in the form of share deals, which often involve a change or exchange of the shareholder structure that is invisible to the public.

8.2 Are any new developments anticipated in the next 12 months, including any proposed legislative reforms? In particular, are you anticipating greater levels of foreign direct investment scrutiny?

New developments and/or legislative plans that directly affect the Liechtenstein M&A landscape cannot be identified at present. In particular, from today's perspective, no increased control of foreign direct investments is foreseeable or discernible.

However, the recent plans of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member states to introduce a global minimum income tax could potentially have an indirect influence on the Liechtenstein M&A landscape, as it must be assumed that the Liechtenstein legislature will implement the requirements of the G20/OECD Inclusive Framework regarding the introduction of a global minimum tax of 15% on the annual income of companies with a turnover of more than €750 million into domestic Liechtenstein law at the beginning of 2024.

However, Liechtenstein as a jurisdiction has numerous locational advantages: despite the reduction of tax competition advantages, Liechtenstein remains an attractive jurisdiction for wealth planning – in particular due to its liberal and highly modern corporate law. These advantages of Liechtenstein as a jurisdiction are, of course, also relevant in the M&A sector and Liechtenstein companies therefore remain attractive targets in the international M&A sector.

9 Tips and traps

9.1 What are your top tips for smooth closing of M&A transactions and what potential sticking points would you highlight?

A classic sticking point in the Liechtenstein M&A landscape concerns the takeover of stock corporations that have issued registered shares (Namenaktien).

Unless otherwise provided for in the articles of association, registered shares are deemed to be so-called 'order papers'. For the legally effective transfer of order papers, a corresponding transfer note is required on the order paper, in which the previous holder makes the note that the acquirer is now to be entitled from the order paper. It is also permissible to issue a so-called 'blank endorsement'. In this case, no additional note is required – the handing over of the order paper alone is sufficient.

Against this background, in Liechtenstein legal practice the mistake is often made that the share certificates relating to the registered shares are simply withdrawn by the target and, in a second step, new share certificates are issued in the name of the purchaser. However, pursuant to Liechtenstein law, a legally effective transfer of rights and obligations requires that both a transfer agreement exist and the legally prescribed mode of transfer be observed.

Hence, in the case of registered shares, the legally effective transfer generally requires the affixing of a transfer note (endorsement) to the share certificates and the handing over of the share certificates from the seller to the purchaser. If the share certificates of the target are simply withdrawn without complying with these transfer modalities, there is no legally effective acquisition of the registered shares and the chain of title is not (or no longer) complete.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.