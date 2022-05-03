ARTICLE

The M&A market has seen some significant swings in terms of activity this year, with different deal-makers experiencing different levels of impact as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. From a corporate viewpoint, the US has seen a 32% drop in the total number of transactions closed and Europe a 33% drop compared to last year, along with a 27% and a 19% decrease in total deal values, respectively. Asia also saw a decline in transactions in the first half of 2020, but encouragingly looks like it has already bounced back from that downturn, particularly in China and Japan. Will the US, Europe and other regions follow suit? From a PE/VC perspective, many firms are still sitting on record amounts of dry powder, and many have actively been exploring new opportunities during the crisis on the back of that. Many in the US, particularly the larger firms, have expanded into other private market strategies, moving away from more traditional M&A investments, taking advantage of things like carve-out opportunities. Is that wider approach set to be the 'new normal'' for M&A investment? Our expert panel will discuss all that and more during this live and interactive webinar. " How have different global markets fared in terms of M&A activity – and what does the future hold for each? " What are biggest challenges facing dealmakers today – and where do the opportunities lie going forward? " What are the golden rules when it comes to successfully closing a deal – and capitalizing on your investment?

