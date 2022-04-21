ARTICLE

Our Webinar will cover the current trends and developments in the Swiss M&A and Swiss private equity market. We will deal with upcoming changes in the law (in particular Swiss corporate law) and also show to what extent and in which areas the Corona pandemic has influenced the M&A- and private equity market in Switzerland and what opportunities this crisis presents for entrepreneurs and companies. We will also shed some light on the increasingly important area of corporate responsibility. On the backdrop of the recent public vote in Switzerland on the "Responsible Business Initiative", we will present a summary of the upcoming changes of Swiss corporate and criminal law in this area, put these into context with recent developments in the European Union and some select European countries (e.g. Germany, France, UK) and outline concrete next steps which companies located in Switzerland will have to consider in preparation of the new legal regime.

