United Arab Emirates:
Webinar: Investigations As A Key To Good Governance In The Middle East
11 January 2022
Alvarez & Marsal Europe LLP
With the economic landscape shifting, how do stakeholders learn
from recent corporate challenges to attract much needed foreign
investment?
During this webinar, our panelists will explore the complex
dynamics of the current economic landscape in the Middle East and
some of the recent corporate challenges. With this in mind, what
needs to be done to boost confidence in the market? We bring the
perspectives of a former US prosecutor, a leading in-house lawyer,
a transactions advisory expert and a Middle East investigations
specialist who will share their views on the role of investigations
as a key to good governance in the region and a catalyst for
investment.
