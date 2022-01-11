ARTICLE

With the economic landscape shifting, how do stakeholders learn from recent corporate challenges to attract much needed foreign investment?



During this webinar, our panelists will explore the complex dynamics of the current economic landscape in the Middle East and some of the recent corporate challenges. With this in mind, what needs to be done to boost confidence in the market? We bring the perspectives of a former US prosecutor, a leading in-house lawyer, a transactions advisory expert and a Middle East investigations specialist who will share their views on the role of investigations as a key to good governance in the region and a catalyst for investment.

