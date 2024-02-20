Each year the Danish Tax Agency discloses information on taxable income, taxes paid and more for all Danish companies, etc. The information for 2022 has just been released. Read more here.

Back in 2012, the Danish Parliament decided that all Danish companies' tax payments should be disclosed to the public. Since then, "Tax information for companies", also referred to as the "tax list", has been released every year containing information for the five most recent income years for each company and select entities.

On 5 February 2024, the tax list for the 2022 income year was released. In 2022, the ten largest taxpayers accounted for approximately 28 percent of the total tax revenue. Looking at the 100 largest taxpayers, they collectively contributed over half of the total Danish corporate tax in 2022.

Which taxpayers and what information?

Tax information about public limited companies, private limited companies, cooperative societies, foundations, and associations liable to tax in Denmark is disclosed. Tax payments for personal businesses remain undisclosed. If a company is taxed as part of the Danish mandatory joint taxation rules, only the combined tax information for all companies included in the joint taxation group is visible. While information on which companies are part of a jointly taxed group of companies is accessible to the public, the tax information on each entity within the group remains undisclosed.

The information disclosed includes:

The company's taxable income,

any losses carried forward from previous years,

the calculated tax for the income year,

the provision of the Danish Company Tax Act under which the company is liable to tax,

whether the company is subject to the Danish Tonnage Tax Act, and

tax information on companies liable to tax under the Hydrocarbon Tax Act.

