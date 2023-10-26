The enactment of the Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 has marked a significant shift in the UAE's corporate tax landscape. At the heart of this law lies the designation of “Qualifying Free Zone Persons” (QFZPs), which subjects entities to a 0% tax rate on “Qualifying Income”, while a 9% tax rate is applied to other income. To be categorised as a QFZP, entities are required to meet several conditions, one of which is maintaining adequate economic substance in the UAE.
- Core Income-Generating Activities (CIGAs): A primary
requirement for QFZP designation is the conduct of Core
Income-Generating Activities (CIGAs) within a Free Zone,
emphasising the UAE's intent to host substantive business
operations.
- Assets, Employment, and Expenditure: Entities are expected to
meet certain standards regarding assets, employment, and
operational expenditures in alignment with the level of CIGAs
carried out in a Free Zone.
- Management and Control within the UAE:
- Director Expertise: Directors should have the necessary knowledge and expertise for effective governance.
- Board Meetings: Holding an adequate number of board meetings in the UAE, with a physical quorum of directors, is mandated.
- Record-keeping: Documentation of board meeting minutes, signed
by attending directors and retained in the UAE, is essential.
- Outsourcing Provisions: The law provides an option for QFZPs to outsource their CIGAs to a related or third party within a Free Zone, under certain regulatory guidelines.
The introduction of the UAE Corporate Tax Law, effective from 1 June 2023 but impacting many existing entities from 1st January 2024, necessitates a recalibration of operational frameworks for Freezone entities aiming to meet the economic substance requirements.
The introduction of the UAE Corporate Tax Law, effective from 1 June 2023 but impacting many existing entities from 1st January 2024, necessitates a recalibration of operational frameworks for Freezone entities aiming to meet the economic substance requirements.
