While Corporate Tax and Transfer Pricing has already been implemented from 1 June 2023, further amendments and announcements are expected.

Bilal Asif, Head of Tax & Budget at ArcelorMittal Jubail and Lokesh Gupta discuss the evolving tax regime and the key aspects to consider for multinational companies operating in Free Zones as well as the Mainland. Economic Substance Regulations (ESR) and Qualifying Income are some of the crucial criteria for businesses to cope up with the dynamic tax landscape in the UAE.

Lokesh Gupta, Associate Director - Tax & Transfer Pricing, Nexdigm UAE has more than 12 years of experience in handling cross-border tax and Transfer Pricing. He has been actively working with businesses in the UAE on matters relating to Economic Substance Regulations and setting up Transfer Pricing Policy documents.

