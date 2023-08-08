ARTICLE

New Rules On The 50% Tax Deduction Under Section 8(23A) Of The Income Tax Law Elias Neocleous & Co LLC Amendments to the Income Tax Law ("ITL") were approved by the House of Representatives and published in the official gazette on 30 June 2023 as the Income Tax Law 51(I)/2023 (Amending) (No.8)...

New VAT Rates As From 21 July 2023 KPMG in Cyprus On 21 July 2023, an amendment to the Value Added Tax (VAT) law was published in the Official Gazette of the Republic, introducing reduced VAT rates of 3% and 0% for certain goods and services.

Cyprus Transfer Pricing (TP) Simplification Measures Premioserve On 6 July 2023 the Cyprus Tax Department issued a circular (6/2023) that introduces simplification measures for taxpayers that are exempted from the obligation of preparing a TP Local file...

Tax Efficiencies Available In Cyprus: Individuals And Corporates Dixcart Group Limited Cyprus is a hidden European gem in terms of the opportunities and benefits available to individuals and corporates, moving there on a permanent basis and/or establishing residency through the '60 Day Tax Residency Rules'.

Amendments To Article 8(23A) Of The Income Tax Law Of 2002 (118(I)/2002) Michael Kyprianou Law Firm On the 30 June 2023, the Amending Law 51(I) of 2023 which amends the Income Tax Law of 2022 (118(I)/2002) (hereinafter the "Income Tax Law") and more specifically sub-article 23A of Article 8 was published...