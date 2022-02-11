European Union:
EU Directive Proposal On Pillar II
11 February 2022
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
On 22 December 2021, the European Commission released a proposal
for a Directive on the implementation of a minimum level of
effective corporate taxation ensuring that large multinational
groups and large-scale purely domestic groups operating in the
Single Market pay an effective tax rate of at least 15% in each
jurisdiction where they operate.
