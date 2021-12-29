ARTICLE

On 20 December 2021, the OECD released its Pillar Two model rules, also referred to as the "Anti Global Base Erosion" or "GloBE" rules, for participant jurisdictions to implement most of the Pillar Two rules. These rules seek enforcing a minimum 15% effective tax rate on profits earned by large multinational enterprises in each jurisdiction where they realise profits. The entry into force is targeted for 2023.

The publication of the GloBE rules lifts the veil on a range of details that are very relevant for taxpayers, such as how pre-Pillar Two losses will be taken account, which entities can effectively benefit from a carve-out, and what Pillar Two compliance will require.

The publication of the model rules marks the launch of the implementation phase. Participating jurisdictions in the OECD Inclusive Framework may have different paces of implementation, which may increase Pillar Two compliance complexity during an initial period.

The European Commission is expected to publish shortly a proposal for a directive on Pillar Two. In early 2022, the OECD will release its commentary relating to the GloBE rules and address co-existence with the US Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI) rules. This will be followed by the development of an implementation framework focused on administrative, compliance and co-ordination issues relating to Pillar Two. The OECD Inclusive Framework is also developing the model provision for the supplemental Subject-to-Tax Rule, together with a multilateral instrument for its implementation, to be released in the early part of 2022.

For more general information on Pillar Two including the GloBE rules we refer to our tax flashes of 13 October 2020, 2 July 2021 and 11 October 2021. Below we will shortly outline the general characteristics of the GloBE rules and the main new elements that follow from the GloBE rules.

The released GloBE rules concern the Income Inclusion Rule (IIR) and Undertaxed Payment Rule (UTPR). The IIR gives top-up taxing rights to the ultimate parent entity of the group; the UTPR is the backstop rule and gives top-up taxing rights to the constituent entities in the jurisdictions that have implemented the UTPR.

Scope of the GloBE rules

The GloBE rules will apply to multinational enterprises (MNEs) having a revenue of at least € 750 million in their annual consolidated financial statements in at least two of the four fiscal years immediately preceding the relevant fiscal year. The GloBE rules include a list of excluded entities that is largely in line with the last proposal published October 2020 and the July and October 2021 statements published by the OECD.

Main new elements

The revenue threshold test has been extended to two of the four previous fiscal years instead of the immediately preceding fiscal year.

The list of excluded entities has been extended to "Real Estate Investment Vehicles" that are ultimate parent entities ( UPEs ) of an MNE.

) of an MNE. Investment funds only qualify as excluded entities if they are a UPE of an MNE.

Entities held by excluded entities are only excluded if: an interest is held of at least 95% and provided they serve for holding/investment purposes or only carry out activities that are ancillary to those of the excluded entity; or an interest is held of at least 85% and provided that substantially all income constitutes excluded dividends, equity gains or equity losses.



Computation of the GloBE effective tax rate (ETR)

The GloBE rules set forth an ETR test that is calculated on a jurisdictional basis. The GloBE rules use a common definition of "Covered Taxes" and "GloBE Income or Loss".

GloBE Income or Loss is determined by reference to the MNE's "Financial Accounting Net Income or Loss" derived from the consolidated financial statements of the UPE, with several adjustments.

The GloBE rules provide for further details on the exclusion of international shipping income from the GloBE ETR computation. The GloBE rules also clarify to which jurisdiction income of permanent establishments, flow-through entities and reverse hybrid entities should be allocated for purposes of the GloBE ETR computation.

The starting point for determining Covered Taxes would be the current tax expense of the MNE's constituent entities in a jurisdiction accrued in the Financial Accounting Net Income or Loss. Covered Taxes are essentially taxes on income and on corporate equity, taxes imposed in lieu of such taxes and taxes levied under distribution-based corporate tax systems. Tax credits if refundable or payable within a four-year period are treated as reduction or addition.

The MNE's ETR in a given jurisdiction would be the total Covered Taxes (after adjustments) of the constituent entities in that jurisdiction divided by the aggregate net GloBE Income or Loss of these entities. If the Jurisdictional ETR is below 15%, all entities (other than excluded entities) in the jurisdiction will be low-taxed constituent entities, regardless of their own individual ETR.

Main new elements

In addition to the adjustments to the Financial Accounting Net Income or Loss already announced, adjustments include:



the option for constituent entities in relation to stock-based compensation to substitute the amount allowed as deduction in its local tax base for the amount expensed in their financial accounts in order to prevent top up tax in relation to book-to-tax differences in this respect. adjustments should be made for asymmetric functional currency gains or losses.

Special rules apply for the banking sector and insurance companies.

Specific rules apply for computation of Covered Taxes in relation to (i) uncertain tax positions and (ii) covered taxes related to income excluded from the GloBE tax base.

Covered Taxes do not include Top-up Tax levied under the IIR or taxes levied under a domestic top-up tax (when the jurisdictional ETR is below 15% and is similar to the GloBE rules).

The taxes and income or loss of qualified investment entities are disregarded.

Detailed guidance is provided on post-filing tax adjustments. Such adjustments should in principle be considered in the ETR computation for the fiscal year in which the adjustment is determined (rather than the fiscal year to which the adjustment relates).

Deferred tax accounting / loss carry forward

Different from the proposal of October 2020, the GloBE rules now prescribe the use of deferred tax accounting to reconcile differences between financial accounting and tax results. Certain adjustments are however made in the GloBE rules to the existing deferred tax accounts, e.g., a capped credit for deferred tax liabilities at the minimum 15% rate and a recapture mechanism for unpaid tax within five years. Pre-regime losses are in principle also taken into account via the use of deferred tax accounting at the lower rate of 15% or the domestic tax rate. The losses and temporary differences are reflected as adjustment to the calculation of the amount of Covered Taxes. Upon election, a simplified GloBE loss carry forward equivalent can be applied instead of deferred tax accounting.



Determination of Top-up Tax

The "Top-up Tax" percentage is the difference between 15% and the lower jurisdictional ETR. The Top-up Tax is determined by applying Top-up Tax percentage to the "Excess Profits" of the relevant jurisdiction.

The Excess Profits are the net GloBE Income or Loss in the specific jurisdiction minus an optional "Substance-Based Income Exclusion" which, as anticipated, is based on a percentage of 10% (gradually reduced to 5% a period of 10-years) of certain payroll costs and 8% (gradually reduced to 5% over a period of 10-years) of the carrying value of certain tangible assets.

Special rules apply as regards minority-owned entities, i.e., entities in which the UPE has a direct or indirect equity interest that carries rights to profits, capital or reserves of 30% or less.

The (optional) de minimis exclusion is confirmed in the GloBE rules. No Top-up Tax applies in a jurisdiction if in a fiscal year the average GloBE revenue (i.e., average of GloBE revenue of the fiscal year and the two previous ones) is less than € 10 million and the average GloBE Income is less than € 1 million.

Main new elements

The Top-up Tax should be increased by an additional amount of top-up tax due, further to adjustments in prior years impacting the ETR computation in that prior year.

The Top-up Tax should be decreased with an amount payable under a domestic rule effectively applying the minimum ETR requirement domestically in a manner consistent with the GloBE rules.

Allocation of Top-up Tax

The UPE is primarily liable for all Top-up Tax under the IIR, followed by a top-down approach. As a backstop, the UTPR can apply if low-taxed income not brought into charge under an IIR remains.

Main new elements

Compared to the proposal of October 2020, the UTPR is allocated to all jurisdictions that have a qualifying UTPR in place. Allocation is based on a two-factor allocation key allocating taxing rights pursuant to a formulary approach based on the carrying value of qualified tangible assets and the number of employees.

GloBE Tax compliance

The GloBE rules introduce the tax compliance mechanism.

Main new elements

Each constituent entity – or a designated local entity on its behalf - shall file a specific GloBE information return following a standardized template. If the MNE's UPE (or a designated filing entity) in effect files such return, the constituent entities have instead an obligation to notify the tax administration of the filing entity.

The GloBE information return and notification should be filed no later than 15 months after last day of the relevant fiscal year (however an 18 month period applies for the first GloBE information return).

Safe harbours may apply to the Top-up Tax for a jurisdiction pursuant to certain conditions and upon election.

The final design of any safe harbours, as well other aspects of administration, compliance and co-ordination will be developed further in consultation with business and stakeholders and presented in 2022.

What else is covered by the rules?

The rules also address certain specific situations, e.g.,

the impact of mergers, acquisitions or disposals of constituent entities on the jurisdictional determination of the GloBE ETR and on the thresholds;

the application of the GloBE rules in case of distribution-based regimes; and

the treatment of joint ventures and the position where a UPE is a flow-through entity.

Next steps

The European Commission is expected to publish shortly a proposal for a directive on Pillar Two, thereby seeking a consistent implementation across the European Union by the end of 2022, in time for an entry into force in 2023.

In early 2022, the OECD will release its commentary relating to the GloBE rules and address co-existence with the US Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI) rules. This will be followed by the development of an implementation framework focused on administrative, compliance and co-ordination issues relating to Pillar Two, subject to consultation in February 2022. The Inclusive Framework is also developing the model provision for a Subject-to-Tax Rule, together with a multilateral instrument for its implementation, to be released in the early part of 2022, subject to consultation in March 2022.

The publication of the model rules marks the launch of the implementation phase. Participating jurisdictions in the OECD Inclusive Framework may have different paces of implementation, which may increase Pillar Two compliance complexity during an initial period.

