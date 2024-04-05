March 2024 – The Law of Ukraine "Introducing Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Enhancement of Corporate Governance" (the "Law" or the "SOE Law") entered into force on 8 March 2024. This Law is a significant step towards the alignment of the Ukrainian legal framework for state-owned enterprises ("SOEs") with international best practices, particularly the OECD Guidelines for Corporate Governance of SOEs.

The Kinstellar team was honoured to contribute to the drafting of the Law directly, within the framework of our cooperation with the EBRD.

Reflecting this first-hand experience, Kinstellar highlights the role of the adopted Law for the SOE sector, the overall business environment and the broader post-war recovery efforts, and also shares some practical insights on the adopted changes.

