February 2024 – With the 6 July 2024 deadline for the implementation of the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (EU) 2022/2464 (the "CSRD") looming, Member States across the EU have been moving at different speeds to adopt their respective local implementing legislation.

Our second status update on the CSRD implementation in Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia is available here.

At the time of writing, three of the six countries in Central and Eastern Europe that we have been following – the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania – have already adopted legislative acts that, at least partially, implement the CSRD into national legislation. Slovakia has brought a draft act to parliament, while the proposals of Bulgaria and Croatia are still pending. Some initial CSRD rules have therefore entered into force in January 2024 in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania. Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovakia have indicated that they also intend to transpose the Directive by the deadline.

