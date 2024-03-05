PwC Malta's Academy is launching the second edition of its Comprehensive Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Programme starting in May 2024.

With ESG rapidly gaining momentum and climbing to the top of the agenda of various organisations, it is crucial for businesses to upskill their teams in matters related to sustainability, particularly the fast evolving regulatory space. In doing so, they will be able to better understand and respond to some of the most pressing global challenges.

As a result, organisations are beginning to understand how traditional business strategies need to evolve to incorporate key sustainability matters, from emissions and energy, to data and diversity. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive will be a key driver of change as large organisations will now need to report on their sustainability impacts and present forward looking plans on how they'll be addressing these key matters.

Our Comprehensive ESG Programme consists of 9 face-to-face sessions with a total of 23 CPE hours. The course is divided in 3 bundles and gives participants the opportunity to upskill themselves on various sustainability topics. This programme is targeted towards individuals from all types of organisations that have a keen interest in upskilling themselves or their employees when it comes to ESG.

The Programme will be led by Subject Matter Experts from PwC who bring with them extensive experience on the subject. The course will cover the core pillars, being Environmental (E), Social (S) and Corporate Governance (G), and more advanced topics like CSRD, taxation, strategy, business transformation and the technology aspects linked to ESG. A final workshop will put all the learning into practice.

PwC's Academy is also offering several online self-paced eLearns on ESG, and the CFA Certificate in ESG Investing, for those interested in gaining an internationally recognised certification.

