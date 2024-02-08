The concept of ethics is well entrenched as part of corporate governance within business institution. In Malaysia, practical application of ethics can be seen in the various codes of ethics for industries and sectors, and from government initiatives. However, there is no streamlined application of ethics across national, corporate and individual levels.

In this article, Tan Sri Dr Nik Norzrul Thani,Mohamad Izahar Mohamad Izham, and Liya Saffura Ab. Rashid will delve into the importance of promoting ethical practices within Malaysia's corporate landscape and review current application of ethical practices. They will also discuss the idea of establishing a "Centre of Ethics" in Malaysia to create a conducive environment for ethics to grow, and play an integral part in transforming the country.

