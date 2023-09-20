SSEK Law Firm foreign legal advisor Michael S. Carl and senior associate Aldilla Stephanie Suwana have contributed the Indonesia chapter to a new publication on ESG in Asia Pacific.

ESG in APAC will help businesses unpack the current regulatory landscape across 16 jurisdictions and get a sense of the direction of ESG reporting, transition planning and greenwashing in the region.

Michael and Aldilla examine the legal and regulatory requirements for companies in Indonesia to make ESG disclosures, voluntary ESG disclosures, decarbonization targets and strategies in Indonesia, carbon trading, and geenwashing-related litigation or regulatory action, among other topics.

Click here for ESG in Indonesia. And find the full ESG in APAC publication here.

ESG in APAC is a collaboration between Slaughter and May and leading independent law firms in Asia Pacific.

