The Registrar General's Department ("RGD"), was established under Ordinance 1950. However, after the passing of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), RGD is responsible for the functions listed below whiles the Office of the Registrar of Companies is responsible for the registration of businesses and provision of advisory services:

Registration of marriages in accordance with the Marriages Act 1884 - 1885 (CAP 127);

Registration of intellectual property rights in accordance with the Copyright Act, 2005 (Act 690); the Patents Act, 2003 (Act 657); the Trademarks Act, 2004 (Act 664); the Industrial Designs Act, 2003 (Act 660); and the Protection Against Unfair Competition Act, 2000 (Act 589);

Registration of public trusts in accordance with Trustees (Incorporation) Act, 1962 (Act 106);

Registration of administration of estates in accordance with Administration of Estates Act 1961 (Act 63); and

Provision of accurate data for national planning and economic development for Municipal and District Assemblies and the General Public.

