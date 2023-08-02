Horten Advokatpartnerselskab
Denmark:
How Do You Integrate ESG Into Your Strategy And Implement The Change? (Video)
02 August 2023
Horten Advokatpartnerselskab
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Horten, Axcel and Grundfos met with a group of leading companies
to discuss how to navigate the upcoming ESG regulation. View some
of the key takeaways in the video below.
How do you integrate ESG into your strategy and implement the
change?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Denmark
Terminating A Contract Under English Law
Blaser Mills
Terminating a contract can be a legal minefield and can often become the subject of a dispute. This note summaries some of the key considerations that should be made before steps are taken to terminate a contract.