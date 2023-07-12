ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

PwC has developed a new ESG learning journey, the first of its kind on the local market, which offers a comprehensive programme for professionals to upskill themselves and obtain the right knowledge across the ESG landscape and in preparation for the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

We have heard a lot about the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) recently that will require large companies and listed SMEs to report on various sustainability matters in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

Beyond disclosures, the aim of this Directive is to foster responsible corporate behaviour and to anchor sustainable considerations in companies' operations and corporate governance. In this respect, organisations need to not only enhance their financial reporting processes, but understand how sustainability matters affect their business more broadly, and craft a strategy to respond to these pressures.

Along this journey, data is sure to be a pain point for most companies, as is the knowledge required to understand which impacts are material and how best to measure and report on the multiple metrics that need to be published and independently verified.

In recognition of this reality, PwC's learning programme is being launched at the end of September, to help companies and SMEs become ESG-ready, while offering Continuing Professional Education (CPE) hours to professionals.

Since many companies are in the early stages of their ESG journey, this upskilling programme is aimed at supporting the transformation that is likely to be needed, and consists of best practices that can help organisations in their strategic reinvention, reimagined reporting and ESG business transformation.

This comprehensive corporate ESG programme will take place at PwC's Academy in Qormi, and consists of nine (9) face-to-face CPE sessions, three (3) dedicated towards ESG essentials, three (3) focusing more on the ESG reporting and a final three (3) sessions on ESG strategy and transformation. The full bundle covers completion of twenty-three (23) CPE qualified hours. Alternatively, one can opt for just the 'Essentials' bundle which covers four (4) sessions (An introduction to ESG, The Environmental Pillar, The Social Pillar and The Governance Pillar) or for the 'Advanced' bundle covering the remaining five (5) sessions (CSRD in Practice, ESG in Taxation, ESG Strategy and Transformation, ESG Technology and a final ESG application workshop). One can also opt to register for one or more sessions individually. Are you ready?

CPE is the continuation for professional education credits in order to remain a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or Certified Management Accountant (CMA). The aim is to maintain and develop the qualities required in their working lives to continue professional education. Normally a completion of at least 30 CPE credit hours of either structured or unstructured learning during the calendar year is required.

To book a CPE bundle or discover more of PwC's ESG learning offerings visit their website here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.