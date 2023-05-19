United Arab Emirates:
UAE & Saudi Arabia Play A Pioneering Regional Role In ESG Adoption (Video)
19 May 2023
BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP
BSA corporate partner, Rima Mrad recently spoke with ESG MENA on the
role of the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the adoption and integration of
ESG in the region.
Watch the full interview below.
