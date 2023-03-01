A networking conference under the theme "Building an ESG-centric ecosystem using technology", was held on Thursday 23 February 2023, at the initiative of Mauritius Institute of Directors and Axiz Group. The conference discussed on how technology can be an enabler of sustainability, they highlighted the wider perspectives on the way business is carried out in Africa and increased awareness on how innovation and digitalisation can facilitate the Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) issues while building resilience.

Minister Seeruttun stated that ESG is a priority area for businesses as it enables them to produce faster, smarter and better business outcomes. In addition to reiterating the government's support for the business community in ensuring a sustainable future for Mauritius through technological innovation, he urged companies to make the most of digital technology as a driver of sustainability objectives.

"The adoption of ESG practices by using technology can create positive social, environmental and economic impacts while generating financial returns in African countries", added Mr. Brunsden.

Overall, the conference emphasised the need for collaboration and partnerships among stakeholders to achieve a more sustainable future.

