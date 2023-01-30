Worldwide:
New Sustainability Reporting In The EU
30 January 2023
With the passage of the European Corporate Sustainability
Reporting Directive ('CSRD') in December 2022, the European
Commission has taken a major step in mandating Environmental,
Social and Governance ('ESG') reporting.
The Directive will apply to a wider range of organisations than
before and will require organisations to report not just on how ESG
factors impact the organisation, but also on the external ESG
impact of their activities.
