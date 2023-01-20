RMC Wise are delighted to sponsor the Governance, Risk and Compliance Summit 2023 organised by the Malta Stock Exchange. The summit will take place on the 2nd February at the Westin Dragonara Conference Centre. Our colleagues Stephanie Borg Caruana, Senior Risk Officer, will be sharing her insights during the panel on Managing an Effective Enterprise Risk and Maria Attard, Senior Compliance Officer will be moderating the panel on Detecting Financial Crime Through an Effective AML/KYC Process.

The first GRC Summit is being held amid the significant changes in regulatory environment impacting the Governance, Risk and Compliance practices of licenced entities. Licenced entities must ensure they have in place good corporate governance systems which provide for the honest, prudent and efficient management of the business of their entity. In order for licenced entities to achieve good corporate governance they must establish adequate systems for control and oversight of their business. These internal controls include Risk Management, Compliance, Internal Audit, ICT and Security Risk Management and Business Continuity. With the increased focus on firms seeking to embed ESG targets and principles within their corporate culture, entities are encouraged to revisit their GRC principles and systems to ensure these align with their desired ESG targets.

